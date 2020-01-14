2020 NHL All-Star Events

Don’t miss a moment of exciting activities throughout Downtown during the NHL All-Star Weekend!

Friday, January 24, 2020

NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree

Brush-up on your hockey skills at the Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza. Skaters will learn all of the basics, from passing and stickhandling, to shooting. The Jamboree beings at 11:30 a.m.

NHL All-Star Friday Night, O.A.R. performance and Red Carpet

The NHL All-Star weekend officially begins Friday night with a performance from O.A.R. and red carpet arrivals along 14th and Market Streets. All-Star players, mascots, and special guests will arrive outside Enterprise Center. Entrance to the event area will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

NHL All-Star 5K presented by Ashley HomeStore

Take part in a one-of-a kind race through Downtown St. Louis. The NHL All-Star 5K starts at 9 a.m. outside Union Station. Participants will receive race shirts, finisher metals, and have access to multiple activities! The option to partake as a Virtual Runner is also available. Find the race map and packet pick-up information here.

2020 NHL Fan Fair

Step into hockey heaven at Union Station! NHL Fan Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Don’t miss the chance to get your picture taken with the Stanley Cup, see the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, meet NHL Mascots and more! Paid tickets are required for entry.

View the full schedule of NHL All-Star Weekend events.