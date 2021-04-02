Best Bars to Watch Sports in Downtown St. Louis

There’s no place like Downtown when it comes to experiencing the excitement of St. Louis sports! And as some of the best fans in the nation, it’s fitting that our city also has some of the best spots to cheer on our teams. From bars with a bird’s-eye view into Busch, to places with plenty of live music and libations, we’ve gathered a list of watering holes to watch the Cardinals, Blues and all of your favorite sports, no matter the season.
- 314 The City Bar: Signature cocktails and classic menu items will enhance your game day experience at 314 The City Bar.
- Three Sixty: Located on the rooftop of Hilton at the Ballpark, this is your perfect perch for the Cardinals’ game!
- Ballpark Village: Offering the ultimate sports fan atmosphere with dining and live entertainment, Ballpark Village is just steps away from Busch Stadium. Don’t worry hockey fans, you can catch the Blues on the big screen here too!
- Broadway Oyster Bar: Celebrate the Cardinals with St. Louis’ best creole, just around the block from Busch Stadium!
- Jack Patrick’s: For a laid-back, neighborhood sports bar scene with plenty of brewskys to go around, Jack Patrick’s is your place!
- Maggie O’Brien’s: Known for their delicious food, Maggie O’Brien’s has become an oasis for sports fanatics.
- The Midwestern: In close proximity to Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center, Midwestern is a great spot to pregame, postgame or catch the game on one of their 20+ TVs.
- Paddy O’s: Decked out with Cardinal’s memorabilia, Paddy O’s is the original Downtown baseball bar located right next to Busch Stadium.
- Sports & Social: Located at Ballpark Village, Sports & Social is an extreme sports clubhouse. Head here to watch the big game, play a game or grab a bite to eat.
- Syberg’s: Known for their wings and large number of screens, you won’t regret catching the game at Syberg’s.
- The Lou Eats & Drinks: You’ll find your favorite hometown brew at The Lou Eats & Drinks!
- The Over/Under Bar & Grill: With more than 30 large TVs, you won’t miss a play at The Over/Under Bar & Grill.
- Tin Roof: From Opening Day brunch to Redbird-themed cocktails, Tin Roof has specials to suit all St. Louis sports fans.
- Wheelhouse: Head to Wheelhouse for weekend watch parties and sports-themed cocktails.
Photo by STL From Above.