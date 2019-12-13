Winter may be setting in, but heated rooftop bars and cozy restaurant patios across Downtown St. Louis remain open for business. After all, what’s the point of having one of the most iconic skylines in the nation if folks can’t enjoy the view year-round? For fans of outdoor dining, we’ve selected some of Downtown’s hottest spots to enjoy during the coldest months of the year.

Three Sixty St. Louis

http://www.360-stl.com

As its title implies, Three Sixty Rooftop Bar’s breathtaking view of Downtown St. Louis spans every direction. This acclaimed rooftop bar also offers heated outdoor seating, so you can get comfy by a fire pit as you take in the sights. Being 400 feet in the air has never felt so delightful. Best of all, Three Sixty hosts the wintertime pop-up bar Up on the Rooftop through December! Step into a sky-high snow globe and enjoy seasonal cocktails crafted by master mixologist Kyle Mathis.

Cinder House

https://cinderhousestl.com/

True to the name of its adjoining hotel, the Four Season’s Cinder House is an absolute delight any time of the year. Firepits provide warmth in its tastefully lavish outdoor area, ensuring guests stay comfortable while gazing out across the Mississippi River. The only thing more impressive than the ambiance is the food. James Beard Award-Winning Chef Gerard Craft is the culinary genius behind the Cinder House’s lauded menu. Drawing inspiration from cuisines across the world, particularly those in South America, his dishes stand as some of the best in the city. Come have a taste of the good life.

Form Skybar

https://www.hotelsaintlouis.com/form

“Form Ever Follows Function” is the philosophy behind Form Skybar’s effortlessly sleek design. Situated at the top of Hotel Saint Louis, this architectural marvel provides an uncompromising view of the city. After you’ve picked your jaw up off the floor, put it to work on one of Form’s exquisite menu items. From chicken fried steak biscuit sliders to Cajun nachos, the food is only matched in quality by the drinks. Signature cocktails and a wide selection of draft beers await. So, grab a brew and enjoy the view.

The Last Rooftop

https://thelastkitchenstl.com/the-rooftop

Make The Last Hotel your first choice for a stunning rooftop experience. While you won’t be taking a dip in the nearby pool, The Last Rooftop’s arrangement of powerful heaters will ensure this high-rise setting remains the highlight of your evening. Featuring late-night events like live DJ performances on Friday and Saturday and Industry Night every Sunday, The Last Rooftop is a must-visit weekend destination. For those who enjoy delicious food alongside their signature drinks, the Last Kitchen’s choice selections have you covered.

Wheelhouse Downtown

https://www.wheelhousestl.com

Wheelhouse prides itself on being a perfect venue to match any celebration. Equal parts bar, restaurant and nightclub, this atypical crowd-pleaser also keeps its outdoor patio primed for every season. Wheelhouse offers plenty of extra incentives for you to stop by, from weekend brunches featuring bottomless mimosas to gameday specials perfectly suited for large groups. Whatever you’re looking for in a Downtown outing, you’re sure to find it here.

Broadway Oyster Bar

http://www.broadwayoysterbar.com

A timeless Downtown destination, Broadway Oyster Bar transports you to the warmth of the bayou even in the middle of a gray winter day. Thanks to its heated and covered patio, there’s plenty of room to maneuver. In addition to serving a wide selection of Cajun and Creole menu items, BOB offers an incredible lineup of specialty drinks. (“Bar” is in the name, after all.) From house-made favorites like the Creole Mary to Crescent City standbys like the Hurricane, the refreshments are sure to satisfy everyone in your party. Did we mention they also host live music seven nights a week? For one of a kind dining and ambiance, Broadway Oyster Bar is all that jazz and more.

The Note Bar

https://www.vayathenote.com

Looking to start your evening on a high note? This is literally the place to do it. Sharing the same roof as the superb Vaya Con Dillas restaurant, the Note Bar is also highly regarded for its delectable burgers and homestyle pizzas. Featuring a menu inspired by all-things Blues, the Note Bar prides itself on its gameday atmosphere. While the outdoor sections of the roof are not heated, they are open year-round, making this the perfect place to spend those mercifully mild stretches of the season.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

https://www.thestlouiswheel.com

Though it may not be the most obvious option on this list, the Wheel still offers one of the most captivating views of the Downtown skyline, and its climate-controlled gondolas will keep you warm on even the most frigid winter evenings. However, the real reason the Union Station Ferris Wheel makes the cut is it allows you to enjoy a drink while taking in the sights. While you won’t find a bar at the entrance, you are allowed to bring your own beverage aboard, provided it’s covered with a lid. With a hot refreshment in hand, have a seat and enjoy the ride.

Even during the wintertime, you can grab a drink on a cozy rooftop or settle into a warm patio in a number of locations throughout Downtown. Don’t let the cold weather stop you from hitting the city. With so many eye-catching establishments nearby, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from this season. As with the stunning cityscape views, we encourage you to take it all in.

Looking for other things to do in Downtown this winter? Check out our list of the top attractions and events!