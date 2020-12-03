Winter weather may be setting in, but heated rooftop bars and cozy restaurant patios across Downtown St. Louis remain open for business. After all, what’s the point of having one of the most iconic skylines in the nation if folks can’t enjoy the view year-round? For fans of outdoor dining, we’ve selected some of Downtown’s hottest spots to enjoy during the coldest months of the year.

Three Sixty St. Louis

http://www.360-stl.com

As its title implies, Three Sixty Rooftop Bar’s breathtaking view of Downtown St. Louis spans every direction. This acclaimed rooftop bar also offers heated outdoor seating, so you can get comfy by a fire pit as you take in the sights. Being 400 feet in the air has never felt so delightful.

Cinder House

https://cinderhousestl.com/

True to the name of its adjoining hotel, the Four Seasons’ Cinder House is an absolute delight any time of the year. Firepits provide warmth in its tastefully lavish outdoor area, ensuring guests stay comfortable while gazing out across the Mississippi River. The only thing more impressive than the ambiance is the food by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Gerard Craft. Cinder House is part of an enhanced global health and safety program, LEAD WITH CARE, ensuring the restaurant adheres to best COVID safety measures.

Form Skybar

https://www.hotelsaintlouis.com/form

“Form Ever Follows Function” is the philosophy behind Form Skybar’s effortlessly sleek design. Situated at the top of Hotel Saint Louis, this architectural marvel provides an uncompromising view of the city. After you’ve picked your jaw up off the floor, put it to work on one of Form’s exquisite menu items. From chicken fried steak biscuit sliders to Cajun nachos, the food is only matched in quality by the drinks. Signature cocktails and a wide selection of draft beers await. So, grab a brew and enjoy the view.

The Last Rooftop

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/missouri/the-last-hotel/stlub/dining

Make The Last Hotel your first choice for a stunning rooftop experience. While you won’t be taking a dip in the nearby pool, The Last Rooftop’s arrangement of powerful heaters will ensure this high-rise setting remains the highlight of your evening. While only open to overnight guests at the moment, book a stay to enjoy late-night events like live DJ performances on Friday and Saturday and delicious food alongside their signature drinks from The Last Kitchen & Bar.

Wheelhouse Downtown

https://www.wheelhousestl.com

Wheelhouse prides itself on being a perfect venue to match any celebration. Equal parts bar, restaurant and nightclub, this atypical crowd-pleaser also keeps its outdoor patio primed for every season. Wheelhouse offers plenty of extra incentives for you to stop by, from brunches featuring bottomless mimosas to gameday specials. Currently open on Saturdays and Sundays only, whatever you’re looking for in a Downtown weekend outing, you’re sure to find it here. .

Broadway Oyster Bar

http://www.broadwayoysterbar.com

A timeless Downtown destination, Broadway Oyster Bar transports you to the warmth of the bayou even in the middle of a gray winter day. Thanks to its heated and covered patio, there’s plenty of room to safely enjoy live jazz music, specialty drinks and Cajun and Creole menu items. From house-made favorites like the Creole Mary to Crescent City standbys like the Hurricane, the refreshments are sure to satisfy everyone in your party. True to its name, Broadway Oyster Bar is all that jazz and more.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

https://www.thestlouiswheel.com

Though it may not be the most obvious option on this list, the Wheel still offers one of the most captivating views of the Downtown skyline, and its climate-controlled gondolas will keep you warm on even the most frigid winter evenings. However, the real reason the Union Station Ferris Wheel makes the cut is it allows you to enjoy a drink while taking in the sights. While you won’t find a bar at the entrance, you are allowed to bring your own beverage aboard, provided it’s covered with a lid. With a hot refreshment in hand, have a seat and enjoy the ride.

Sports & Social St. Louis

https://www.stlballparkvillage.com/eat-and-drink/sports-and-social

With 300 seats in their outdoor plaza, the new Sports & Social at Ballpark Village is the perfect place to enjoy the St. Louis weather as we transition into late fall. Safely gather with friends, play outdoor games and listen to live music just steps away from Busch Stadium on their heated patio. And if it gets a little too chilly, head inside and enjoy games such as shuffleboard, foosball, ping pong, bubble hockey, skeeball, Mini Bowling and more!

Even during the late fall season, you can grab a drink on a cozy rooftop or settle into a warm patio in a number of locations throughout Downtown. Don’t let the cold weather stop you from hitting the city. With so many eye-catching establishments nearby, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from this season. As with the stunning cityscape views, we encourage you to take it all in.