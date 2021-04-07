Dog-Friendly Places in Downtown St. Louis

Looking for the paw-fect place to head out with your pup? Fortunately, Downtown St. Louis offers a wide range of parks, public spaces, patios and more that welcome our beloved four-legged friends! We’ve put together a guide to all the dog-friendly places Downtown has to offer so you can start exploring with your furry best friend.

Paw-Friendly Patios

When warmer weather is in season, patio dining is the perfect place to spend time with your furry friends.

Rosalita’s Cantina: Rosalita’s Cantina offers a full Tex-Mex menu and a festive atmosphere that you and your pup are bound to love.

Park Avenue Coffee: Hanging on to that leash can get tiring. Need a pick-me-up? Head to Park Avenue Coffee and treat yourself to a coffee and pastry.

Sauce on the Side: Grab a delicious Italian calzone and enjoy it on their patio with your pooch.

Rooster: Rooster Downtown is known for serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch fare. There’s only one thing that can make brunching better: your furry best friend.

Bailey’s Range: Looking for a burger and shake? This is your place! Stop here with your pup to dine outside, and you won’t be disappointed.

Blondie’s: This darling patio offers breakfast all day long! Start the day off right with your pup seated with you.

Broadway Oyster Bar: Stop here with your dog and enjoy live jazz music, specialty drinks and Cajun and Creole menu items.

Parks + Trails

No need to feel guilty when heading out for a walk! Grab the leash and bring your pup along. What better way to enjoy fresh air and scenic views of the city than with your pup by your side? Here are the dog-friendly parks and trails you and your pooch will love.

Gateway Arch National Park: Head to the Gateway Arch Grounds and hit the trail for a scenic stroll or pack a lunch and picnic under the Arch. Are you and your pup frequent flyers at the Arch? Your dog can become a B.A.R.K. ranger by visiting the park, taking the pledge and getting the badge. Learn more here.

Citygarden: This park features unique sculptures and beautiful landscaping you’re sure to enjoy. On warmer days your pup can enjoy cooling off at the fountain splash pad.

St. Louis Riverfront Trail: Hit this trail for a scenic trek featuring views of the river, Arch and skyline. On the trail, you will pass riverboats on the Mississippi and a graffiti wall that will make perfect photo opportunities for you and your pup.

Kiener Plaza Park: Take a stroll through Kiener Plaza and enjoy one of the most iconic views Downtown has to offer: the fountain with the “The Olympic Runner” statue, the Old Courthouse and the Arch. Be sure to snap a picture with your pup here!

Lucas Park Dog Park (membership only): For an annual fee, check out this fenced-in, off-leash green space for your pup to burn off some energy and mingle with other dogs.

Overnight Stays

Traveling with your furry companion? Several of Downtown’s most noteworthy accommodations will check your pet in with you!

Photo by @thelaststl on Instagram

The Last Hotel: All pets welcome with no weight limit.

Four Seasons Hotel: Pets welcome up to 100 pounds. Four-legged guests receive a dog bed, food and water bowls, treats, and bottled water at check-in.

Magnolia St. Louis: Pets welcome up to 75 pounds.

Westin St. Louis: Pets welcome up to 40 pounds.

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark: Pets welcome up to 75 pounds.

Tail-Wagging Events

Pooches in the Park: Keep an eye out for Busch Stadium’s annual Pooches in the Park ballgame where pups can join their parents for a Cardinals baseball game.

Purina Pet Parade: Another dog-friendly event is the annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade – the event is a festive costume pet parade and might just be the most adorable parade there is!

Pamper Your Pup

Downtown Dogs StL: This is your go-to for dog grooming, boarding and daycare. Downtown Dogs StL offers 24-hour doggy day care services. Just looking for a pup pamper? Stop in and have your dog groomed and prepped for all the great photo opportunities on your dog’s big day out Downtown.

Let us know which dog-friendly spots are your favorite place to hang with your pup by tagging us on Twitter or Instagram at @downtownstlouis! Notice that we’re missing a dog-friendly establishment? Let us know!

For more things to do Downtown without your pet, check out our staycation ideas! And for our full list of restaurants serving up delivery, carry-out or curbside pick-up, check out this blog post.