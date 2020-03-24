Downtown Restaurants with Delivery, Carry Out and Curbside Pick–Up

Needing to eat something other than your own cooking or want to support a local restaurant during the St. Louis ‘Stay at Home’ order? Check out the following Downtown St. Louis restaurants that have expanded their off site dining options, increased their takeout and delivery options, or may be selling gift cards online for when they reopen and resume business as usual.

211 N. Broadway (inside The Eatery)

314–696–2187

This locally owned and operated eatery offers gourmet salads, flatbreads, fresh soups, and paninis in a variety of citrus, Mediterranean, and traditional flavors, carefully blended to appeal to a variety of tastes. They’re operating 7am–2pm for carryout, online ordering and delivery through Ritual, Food Pedaler, Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub, offering “no contact” delivery.

1500 St Charles St

314–241–7263

You can still celebrate global flavors and a passion for excellence thanks to these pros reengineering their experience – takeout or delivery complete with wine pairings perfect for two people. Check out their new offerings on Instagram or Facebook and get a taste of this nationally recognized restaurant, cocktail and wine club by calling to place your order. You’ll pay over the phone, call upon your arrival, and they’ll bring your order out to you.

626 N. Sixth

314–925–8505

Breakfast. Lunch. Tacos…enough said. Now’s the time to try their newest offering: a family taco dinner for 4 or 8 people! Choice of ground beef, chicken or steak tacos. Comes with a side of chips and salsa for free. Order online for delivery from Postmates, or call for curbside pick up. Gift cards also available.

1000 Washington Ave

314–588–1096

This family owned deli has spent more than 20 years as a staple to Downtown St. Louis. Their extensive and diverse menu of sandwiches, paninis, and even gluten free options, is sure to deliver something to keep you coming back again and again. Call for carryout or delivery.

622 Washington Ave

314–802–7136

Get your fresh fix with some crazy healthy bowls and wraps, as well as vegetarian and paleo options to help keep your social distancing diet on track. Call in or order online for curbside pickup. Delivery with @doordash, @ubereats, @grubhub and @postmates.

601 Clark Ave, Ballpark Village

314–899–0500

Roll with it this social–distancing–season and order sushi to enjoy at home. Call or order online for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. Free delivery on orders over $50.

Though this establishment is closed at this time, you can still offer your support by purchasing gift cards, available online.

634 Washington Ave

314–405–8274

This is the joint for mouthwatering burgers and original sandwiches. Their chef-inspired menu uses locally sourced ingredients that stack up to hearty servings and a dang good time. Give them a call or order online and they’ll happily bring your order to you – curbside, or delivery! Gift cards also available.

211 N Broadway

314–436–1600

They’re firm believers in never sacrificing flavor to eat better – so from health conscious to hearty appetites – their menu is full of choices to satisfy every taste for breakfast or lunch! Call in or use the Ritual App to order carryout or delivery. Gift cards also available.

612 N. Second, Laclede’s Landing

314–766–4456

This is St. Louis’ first and only Korean Fried Chicken spot. Their recipe boasts double-fried chicken with a special batter for extra crisp. From the Spicy Original to a sweet and savory Honey Butter, guests can choose a signature sauce of their choice. They also serve up other traditional and non–traditional Korean BBQ, and have Vegan options. Order online or call for curbside pickup. Free delivery for orders over $50.

1820 Market (at Union Station)

314–231–4040

Currently offering 10% off all curbside and carryout orders, you can call for a true taste of Gulf Coast tradition.They bring together family, warmth and exceptional seafood and deliver it all to your dining experience. They’re also offering 50% off bottled wine when you order to-go for a limited time! Call to get your carryout, curbside or delivery order started!

1501 Washington (in The Last Hotel)

314–390–2300

While the atmosphere inside The Last Hotel may be unparalleled, you can at least take a sliver of it to the comfort of your own home by ordering carryout or curbside. Call to order your upscale classic American burgers, salads, sandwiches, breakfast and brunch – provide them with your car type, color, and plate number so they know who to bring it out to!

417 N 10th St

314–231–5282

It’s a locally owned coffee shop with three locations, but our own personal favorite is right here in Downtown St. Louis. They roast their own coffee on high efficient air roasters and specialize in making St. Louis’ official dessert, Gooey Butter Cake in 75 different flavors. Yum! Give them a call to place your food, drink, and pastry orders for carryout and curbside pickup. Coffee beans and gooey butter cakes available online at parkavenuecoffee.com.

200 N. Broadway

314–241–1980

This deli has a special place in Downtowners hearts for their easy-to-grab breakfast sandwich and lunch options. Place your order online or call the store directly – upon arrival, you can carryout, or call and they’ll run out to your car. Gift cards also available. Delivery through ChowNow, EZ Cater, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

1235 Washington Ave

314–621–2700

With their full tex-mex menu available, wine by the bottle, 6packs of beer to go, and 6packs of ‘ritas, it’s hard to imagine ordering everything you need from anywhere else. Call to place your delivery, carryout or curbside orders 11am-9pm.

315 Chestnut Street

314–259–3200

Social distancing doesn’t have to mean distancing from high class taste. Choose from steak house favorites prepped in their kitchen and enjoyed at your table or boxed lunches from the comfort of your home office. Browse their full menu, including children’s meals, and they’ll bring the full Ruth’s experience directly to you. Place your order online for curbside or delivery through UberEats, or call to carryout.

411 N. 8th St.

314–241–5667

This place has all the Italian calzone deliciousness one could hope for and they’re ready with deals like ½ off all beer and wine! Browse their menu and keep in mind their half baked options that you can cook at home, then call to place your curbside and carryout orders, or to request a no–contact delivery.

2100 Locust

314–241–2337

Takeout, curbside, delivery

Load up your local order with your favorite packaged brews available at the Downtown Schlafly Tap Room. Call to order and pick up curbside.

1000 Washington Ave

314–436–3456

Pros say to try the Sen Thai sushi roll, Pad Thai or drunken noodles – but they’re currently offering their entire menu for you to choose from. Just call to order, inform staff if you want carryout or curbside pickup, provide payment over the phone, park out front and then give them a call when you arrive to have someone deliver it right to you. Order delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates or Seamless.

614 Washington Ave

314–241–0100

Snarf’s serves a delicious selection of made-to-order toasted sandwiches, soups, and salads. With a variety of vegetarian and non-veggie options such as Rotisserie Chicken, Smoked Brisket, Italian, French Dip and New York Steak, you can order it fully-loaded for the ultimate Snarf experience. Call to place curbside and delivery orders. Gift cards also available.

201 S. 18th (at Union Station)

314–923–3939

Need a sugar rush to get you through another afternoon of social-distancing? Look no further than this sweet, Downtown spot offering their limited menu including cones, milkshakes and also select savory food items. Call to order carryout or curbside service and shake your way on over.

605 Washington Ave

314–394–1720

They do things differently by taking the best of the best barbecue across the nation to create a St. Louis style barbecue that’s all its own. Their award-winning barbeque roster boasts baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. Call for carryout, curbside or delivery from the restaurant. Gift cards are also available.

Our neighbors could use your support during this time – so stay calm, stay kind, and if you can, stay home and order from your favorite Downtown spots! Notice that we’re missing someone in the neighborhood? Let us know!