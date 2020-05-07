Downtown Restaurants with Drinks To-Go

Our daily routines look different today compared to months ago, but there’s still nothing like a cold beer after a long day, a glass of wine with dinner or a (virtual) cocktail with friends – especially from one of St. Louis’ renowned brewers or favorite local bars. Lucky for us, Downtown restaurants are rising to the occasion. Check out the following Downtown St. Louis restaurants that are offering drinks to-go!

612 N. 2nd St. (inside the Cutlery Building)

314-899-0612

This events and catering company is getting creative, offering boxed lunches, family meals and – you guessed it – alcohol to-go for curbside pickup or delivery. Order online or give them a call to order wine, beer or cocktails like sangria, raspberry lemonades and blue Hawaiians. They’re open daily from 11am-8pm.

118 Morgan St.

314-621-6700

Big Daddy’s on Laclede’s Landing calls itself the “best bar in the whole wide world” for a reason. Its food is available for delivery via Postmates, DoorDash and Grubhub – or you can give them a call to order some drinks with your carryout order. Don’t miss the “Big Daddy’s Survival Package,” which includes two burgers or cadillacs with fries, one order of wings and a 6-pack of your choice of Budweiser products.

1500 St Charles St.

314-241-7263

This award-wining cocktail bar is offering curbside pickup from 4-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. So don’t delay! Visit bloodandsandstl.com to get your hands on one (or more!) of their craft cocktails. The bartenders are offering everything from their signature Blood & Sand cocktails and Mint Julep kits to your own custom, off-menu concoction. You can also join the restaurant’s monthly wine club to receive four sommelier selected themed wine packages each month – and gain access to discounts on future reorders.

626 N 6th St.

314-925-8505

BLT’s stands for Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos – but also offers a variety of mixed drinks, bottles of wine and beers on tap. Check out their selection here or give them a call to place an order for curbside pickup. They’re open Sunday-Thursday from 10am-1pm, Friday from 10am-1pm and 5-8pm, and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

612 N. 2nd St. (inside the Cutlery Building)

(314) 766-4456

These guys are famous for Korean fried chicken – but they don’t skimp on drinks. This restaurant is open for pickup and delivery daily from 11am-8pm, so head over to their website to order some sangria, raspberry lemonade (not for kids), flavored soju and more. Don’t miss out on their Happy Hour deals on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m.

708 N. 2nd St.

314-877-1700

Más Tequila prides itself on its authentic Mexican flavors – and it’s name literally translates to “more tequila” in Spanish. Give them a call to place a to-go order for delicious Mexican food and authentic drink options like the margarita, michelada, clamatada or paloma. Updates are being posted on their Facebook and Instagram.

1104 Locust St.

314-241-8118

Baileys’ Restaurants are belo ved in St. Louis not only for their delicious food, but also for their tasty cocktails – including Bailey’s Chocolate Bar’s Chocolate Martinis, Small Batch’s House Manhattans, Rooster’s Bloody Marys and Pop St. Louis’ French 75s. All of these favorites and more are available for pickup and delivery Monday-Saturday from 12-3pm at orderbaileys.com.

1235 Washington Ave

314-621-2700

We’re missing Rosalita’s fun atmosphere – but luckily we don’t have to miss out on their tex-mex menu and specialty margaritas at home. They’re offering wine by the bottle, 6packs of beer to go, and 6packs of ‘ritas and more for delivery, carryout or curbside orders 11am-9pm. Give them a call to order.

2100 Locust

314-241-2337

The Downtown Schlafly Tap Room is one of St. Louis’ beloved local breweries. Place an order for curbside pickup online or by phone for your favorite packaged brews Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm or Sunday from 12-8pm.

710 N. 2nd St. (in the Old Judge building)

314-621-9570

The Lou is another Laclede’s Landing gem and serves midwestern comfort food and drink, including St. Louis-style pizza, wings, packs of beer, margaritas, Long Islands, wine, cocktails and more. They’re offering curbside pickup daily from 11am-9pm. To place an order, head to theloueatsanddrinks.smartonlineorder.com.

Downtown St. Louis’ restaurants and bars are part of what makes our community so vibrant and welcoming. And they could use support from all of us during this time – so when prepping for your next Zoom happy hour, boozy brunch or dinner at home, don’t forget to order from your favorite Downtown spots.

Notice that we’re missing someone? Let us know!