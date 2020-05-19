Downtown St. Louis Businesses Supporting Our Community

While traffic and office buildings in Downtown St. Louis have been quiet over the last several weeks, St. Louis’ impressive community spirit and willingness to help has remained. Numerous Downtown businesses rose to the occasion to assist those in need from the beginning of the stay-at-home orders. Check out these businesses who have been assisting our community!

Kimchi Guys

The owners of Kimchi Guys partnered with Sysco and the St. Patrick Center to lend a hand to those working in the hospitality industry by providing a free meal every Tuesday, from March 24 through May 12. Appropriately labeled as Give Back Tuesdays, workers from the food and beverage, hotel, and event planning industries were offered free meals and encouraged to donate canned food to the St. Patrick Center.

Purina

Locally, Purina teamed-up with Hotel Saint Louis, Sugarfire, Sauce on the Side, Baileys’ Range, Gourmet Soul, and Butler’s Pantry to provide one free meal per day to all members of the St. Louis City 3rd and 4th district Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Police Department. Over 430 meals were dispersed each day from April 13 to May 10.

612North and MLS4TheLou

The event space and catering company pivoted to provide over 700 meals to SSM SLU Hospital and SSM DePaul Hospital. 612North’s team partnered with MLS4TheLou to thank all hospital staff members for their work in keeping our community healthy.

Saint Louis Fashion Fund

Designer Michael Drummond gave ‘fashion forward’ new meaning with the creation of 14,000 reusable face masks. The Saint Louis Fashion Fund designer temporarily employed 10 out-of-work sewers to produce masks that are suitable for frontline workers. In another initiative, they partnered with Fashion Group International-St. Louis and launched #314FASHION in an effort to support local fashion business and the Gateway Resilience Fund. You can purchase #314TOGETHER Fashion merchandise to support!

Ameren

In response to COVID-19, Ameren has offered payment assistance and energy assistance programs to keep essential utilities functioning.

UPBrand

Showing that no one comes together better than St. Louisans, UPBrand partnered with the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and numerous other organizations to drive the Rise Up for Heroes initiative. A two week-long care-avan made its way through St. Louis neighborhoods and surrounding hospitals to show support of all front-line workers. Lighting throughout Downtown was also transitioned to blue in recognition of healthcare workers. They even produced ‘An Evening of Thanks’, hosted by Joe Buck on KSDK featuring native St. Louis celebrities.

The Collective Thread

Sewers from The Collective Thread made purple masks for the St. Louis Community Improvement District’s Clean Team – allowing the team to continue their work throughout the CID in a safe manner.

Spire

Spire has provided payment relief for small businesses that have been affected by the outbreak. Certain criteria must be met in order to be eligible, including active Spire gas services for the last six months.

St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals Care provided a $1 million grant to support seasonal and game day Busch Stadium workers. The fund is administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation, with qualified employees eligible for a one-time $450 grant.

City Foundry STL

Led by Sugarfire and its sister restaurants, City Foundry STL hosted the third Restaurant Rally with a pay-as-you-can model. Over 1,000 meals were offered at no cost, with donations evenly split between the Gateway Resilience Fund and the Little Bit Foundation. The event raised $25,000 in donations, which City Foundry STL matched!

