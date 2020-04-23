Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District Partners with Kindness Meals

Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District Contributes $20,000 to Kindness Meals Initiative

Donation allows Downtown St. Louis restaurants to provide meals to SSM Saint Louis University and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Louis (April 15) – Kindness Meals, a collaborative initiative working to provide meals and support for front line healthcare staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, today received a $20,000 donation from the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District (CID) for its efforts. The donation will fund meals for healthcare workers at both SSM Saint Louis University and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital four days a week, with meals coming exclusively from restaurants located in Downtown St. Louis starting today. The Downtown St. Louis CID is a nonprofit established to provide a more attractive Downtown environment that protects existing assets, attracts new investment, and creates a more vibrant business, residential, entertainment and hospitality community.

The Kindness Meals initiative was launched by Park Central Development, a nonprofit community development corporation, with the goal of supporting both front line workers and local restaurants that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative was initially supported by a $20,000 donation from the Euclid South CID, with healthcare workers from BJC receiving meals four days a week.

“This collaboration represents how two of St. Louis’ most vibrant neighborhoods, the Central West End and Downtown – and one of the area’s strongest community development corporations in Park Central Development – can come together to provide economic development, resiliency and hope to our region’s front line workers and small businesses,” said Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, Executive Director, Park Central Development. “In the true spirit of St. Louis, we’re encouraging individuals and entities to support if able and help us increase our meal donations in number and frequency.”

The Downtown CID restaurants participating in the initiative include Arista, BLT’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Sugarfire, Missouri Bar and Grille, Kimchi Guys, Rosalita’s, Blondie’s, Planet Sub, Snarf’s, Union 30, The Sliced Pint, Sauce on the Side, Java Plus and Rooster.

“Nearly all of our time and effort right now is being spent focusing on how we can support Downtown businesses being impacted by this pandemic,” said Missy Kelley, CEO of Downtown STL, Inc. “Ensuring we are not only driving profits for many of Downtown’s restaurants but also showing our love and support to front line workers is a win-win situation.”

Kindness Meals is calling upon the region to help increase their meal distribution to seven days a week by making a donation at www.kindnessmealsstl.com. Those with questions can reach out to Park Central Development Executive Director Abdul-Kaba Abdullah directly at abdul@pcd-stl.org or by phone at (314) 239-1400.

About Downtown STL, Inc.

Downtown STL, Inc., a 501(c)6 organization as designated by the Internal Revenue Service, serves as a catalyst for creating and promoting a downtown that attracts investment, economic activity and vibrancy at the hub of our region. We also manage the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District, which supplements city services to make Downtown St. Louis a cleaner, safer and more inviting place. For more information, visit www.downtownstl.org.

About Park Central Development

Park Central Development (PCD) is a 501(c)3 community development corporation that works to strengthen and attract investment that creates and maintains equitable vibrant urban neighborhoods and commercial districts where people want to live, work and play. In partnership with community stakeholders, PCD works to strengthen and attract investment that creates and maintains vibrant neighborhoods and commercial districts in the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.parkcentraldevelopment.org.