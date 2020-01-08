The Perfect Downtown STL Winter Itineraries, Experienced by Influencers

Downtown St. Louis has so much to offer in the cold months of winter! To help you decide what to put on your bucket list, influencers around the area set their ideal itineraries and experienced it all. Check out their adventures below!

St. Louis Winter Staycation With Your Kids – Featuring Nifty Mom

Itinerary

“We had a blast during our Staycation over the weekend in Downtown St. Louis, just in time before the winter storm came through!”

– Samantha King, Nifty Mom

Winter Staycation With Your Partner – Featuring The Cubicle Chick

Itinerary

“This weekend is all about my city and showcasing the fabulous festive wintertime events and activities that are currently underway in Downtown St. Louis. Follow my feed and stories for a complete look at what me and my beau Will Dawson are up to as we visit some amazing local wintertime hotspots. I’m showing him my city in a way he’s never seen it before! I hope you stay tuned and partake in the fun virtually with us!”

– Danyelle Little, The Cubicle Chick

“First up in our Downtown St. Louis staycation is Hotel Saint Louis. With breathtaking architecture and elegant flair, this historic hotel is a fabulous spot for an amazing weekend getaway for two. We fell in love with its splendor at first sight.”

Full Winter Day Downtown – Featuring Economy of Style

Itinerary

“I read once that cities facilitate creativity. That’s so true of St. Louis for me. I had so much fun showing you a few of my favorite spaces around Downtown St. Louis.”

– Psyche Southwell, Economy of Style

Winter Evening Downtown – Featuring Kaitlyn Reichert

Itinerary

“Weekend checklist = all the fun activities in Downtown St. Louis!”

– Kaitlyn Reichert

Short Winter Day Downtown – Featuring The Yes Years

Itinerary

“I had the absolute best time riding the wheel yesterday with my amazing little guy. I love being able to share new experiences and memories with him. Especially ones that he enjoys so much. He was non-stop talking the whole time we rode around about all of the different things he saw around the city.”

– Madison Sifuentes, The Yes Years

“Such an amazing experience at Union Station getting to ride the polar express with my little guy. Theo has already talked about getting to ride the Polar Express again next year and hopefully bringing more of the family along! Definitely a must do around the holidays in STL.”

– Madison Sifuentes, The Yes Years

Girls Night Out Downtown – Bangles and Bungalows

Itinerary

Winterfest at Kiener Plaza including: Ice Skating Reserved Igloo seating with Sugarfire table service at Igloo Village



“This was such a fun idea for a winter girls night out in St. Louis. We headed downtown to Kiener Plaza, went ice skating with a gorgeous view of the Arch, and then warmed up in our own private heated tent at Igloo Village with table service from Sugarfire Smokehouse.”

– Yasmin, Bangles and Bungalows

