Top Things to do this Fall in Downtown St. Louis

Fall is finally here! And while social distancing and face masks will still be with us as the leaves turn, Downtown St. Louis offers the perfect autumn activities and attractions, from cozying up with coffee or enjoying sweater-weather outdoor adventures. Check out our guide below!

FAMILY FUN

Downtown St. Louis attractions are open and are ideal for fall family fun – for kids and adults alike!

Bring your adventurous, hungry self over to Union Station for a day of laughs, learning and good food. From the St. Louis Wheel to the Rope Course to the St. Louis Aquarium, there’s an attraction for everyone to enjoy. Make sure to bring an empty stomach, as you can visit many of the iconic Union Station restaurants, like Soda Fountain, Train Shed or 1894 Café. To ensure your safety, some attractions require booking in advance, so make sure to check out their website to plan your visit.

Photo by Katy Grant

LEARN & PLAY

If you’re looking for a day of both fun AND learning, head over to the Gateway Arch. The tram ride to the top of the Arch is now open, so you can catch a breathtaking view of Downtown. You can also visit the Museum to learn about American and Missourian history. As the Gateway Arch is one of St. Louis’ most popular attractions, attraction capacity is limited to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Remember to reserve your spot and purchase your ticket in advance!

Photo by Gateway Arch National Park

COZY UP WITH COFFEE

As the weather gets colder, stop by a Downtown St. Louis coffee shop and warm up with a coffee or your favorite Pumpkin Spice latte! Some Downtown staples include Park Avenue Coffee, Rooster on Locust and Java Plus.



Photo by Park Avenue Coffee

ENJOY ROOFTOP VIEWS

Warm weather may be leaving us for the year, but the spectacular Downtown skyline is not. Soak up the fresh fall air by visiting one of the many Downtown rooftops and patios. At the Four Seasons, you can grab a delicious meal or fun cocktails from Cinder House by looking out at the Gateway Arch. At Three Sixty St. Louis, find a view of Downtown in every direction. At The Last Rooftop, enjoy some shareable bites at its casual, friendly lounge in the Garment District. You can find a more extensive guide on cozy rooftops & patios in Downtown St. Louis here.

Photo by Four Seasons St. Louis

TAKE IN THE FALL WEATHER

For those not quite ready to step into indoor spaces – or simply hoping to take in the fall air and the changing leaves – the Downtown area has a number of outdoor spaces to enjoy. Stroll through Citygarden, the Gateway Arch National Park grounds or the Riverfront. You may even spot one of the many Downtown statues and sculptures wearing masks to show support for #MaskUpSTL! Consider turning your stroll into a picnic by ordering carryout and cocktails from a local restaurant! Check out our blogs on restaurants that offer carryout and cocktails to go.

Photo by Alex Menz

—

Even though all of our Downtown St. Louis attractions and businesses are implementing superb cleaning and sanitation measures, remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing as you enjoy your adventures! You can learn more about CDC guidelines by visiting their website.

For more ideas, check out our Staycation Ideas blog post or see the restaurants offering delivery and carryout – and make sure to follow our social media channels as we continue to share things to do this fall in Downtown St. Louis.