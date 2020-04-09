Your Guide to Loft Living in Downtown St. Louis

Looking to live within walking distance of renowned restaurants, endless entertainment and some of the most beautiful architecture and urban parks St. Louis has to offer? Then Downtown St. Louis is just the neighborhood for you! From pet-friendly buildings to sports-centric spaces and everything in between, check out some of the best living spaces Downtown St. Louis has to offer.

For the Full Family

These spacious spaces are fit for your family. Who said loft living couldn’t be large?

The boutique Louderman Lofts

building in Downtown St. Louis has 12 stories and 21 condos available, some of which have three floors, making them more like townhomes with a view!

With multiple three-bedroom unit layouts to choose from, there are plenty of options to fit the family at Level on Locust . Bonus: the kids will love the community game room!

Next to Union Station and Aloe Plaza, Station Plaza is the home destination for those wanting to live in the epicenter of fun.

For the Pet Parents

Don’t worry pet parents, we didn’t forget about Fido!

Located one block from the Gateway Arch National Park, Gallery 400



accepts both cats and dogs, and even features a rooftop fenced-in dog park next to the rooftop terrace with hot tub and sun deck.

All breeds of cats and dogs are welcome at Bogen Lofts



! Take advantage of their outdoor dog walking area, or step out your front door and take a stroll along the city streets.

Not only does Pointe 400 offer Downtown’s largest pet park, this pet-friendly community accepts all dogs and cats – no breed restrictions or weight limits here!



For the Amenity-Minded

Talk about an upgrade: these buildings have rolled out the red carpet for your arrival.

A state-of-the-art fitness center with certified personal training, outdoor sundeck with saltwater pool and multiple hot tubs and a 24-hour game room top Gallery 720



’s list! With this many amenities, you’ll never need to leave this high rise.

With in-home services such as concierge and housekeeping, and shared amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, rooftop deck and entertainment room, the Merchandise Mart



defines loft luxury.

For the Sports Fanatics

Live right in the action of your favorite sporting events, so you’ll never miss a play.

Located in Ballpark Village, living at One Cardinal Way



is like living as an extension of the Cardinals’ team, along with upgraded amenities and breathtaking views of the Gateway Arch, Mississippi River and the St. Louis skyline.

Just two blocks west of Busch Stadium are the Ballpark Lofts , a historic, six-story masonry building built in 1894. Recently renovated, the 68-condo building is above Wheelhouse Restaurant and Bar and near many other hot spots to keep the celebration going long after the Cardinals’ win.

Tennants bleed blue at City View Apartments ! Cheer on our Stanley Cup Champions from the comfort of your new space, or take a quick walk across Millennium Park to be at Enterprise Center within minutes. LGB!

Football fans rejoice, the St. Louis BattleHawks are here! And now you can echo the bird calls right from your home at Peper Lofts



, near Laclede’s Landing just East of the Dome.

For the History Buffs

Embrace St. Louis’ historical architecture in a modern way with these storied lofts.

The former 11-story Dillard’s building built in 1907 has been recently renovated into The Laurel



: a three-part hotel, apartment and retail shopping center, including an indoor atrium.

An inspired reinvention of what was once the headquarters of the Missouri Pacific Railroad, Park Pacific ’s 230 new apartment homes embrace the art deco architecture from the original 1920’s design, while looking forward with high-end finishes and endless amenities.

Formerly the Aristocrat building built in 1926, Fashion Square Lofts



offer 12 unique loft styles boasting with charm. Enjoy oversized windows, exposed brick and spiral stainless ductwork and for those summer days, the largest pool in the Loft District!

For the High Risers

If you’ve been dreaming of that deluxe apartment in the sky, these buildings are for you.

Towering 25 stories above Old Post Office Plaza, you are guaranteed some of the most breathtaking views of St. Louis from your floor to ceiling windows and balcony at The Tower at OPOP





Climbing 16 stories high, the Paul Brown Lofts will make you feel instantly at home with original hardwood flooring, natural light and European-style cabinetry.

The Syndicate is 17 levels of loft luxury. Inside you will find over a dozen different floor plans with finishes and amenities, including premium appliances and gorgeous bathrooms with six-foot soaking tubs.

Want to learn more about apartments, condos and living spaces in Downtown St. Louis? View our full list of available residential buildings here.