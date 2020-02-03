Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day this year, these places in Downtown St. Louis can provide a delicious dinner, amazing atmosphere and plenty of activities that are sure to make leaving your comfy couch in mid-February a great decision.

Dinner & Drinks

Back again in 2020, the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis has all the offerings of an ideal Valentine’s Day celebration. From a romantic, three-course dinner at Cinder House overlooking the Gateway Arch to a Spa After Dark experience, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience. They are even hosting a Galentine’s Day evening on February 13 at Cinder Bar. Book your spot soon!

The Last Hotel

The Last Hotel is pulling out all the stops to make this a great Valentine’s Day holiday for both singles and couples! On February 13, the Last Hotel will be hosting Yoga + Cocktails with Yoga Buzz. The 1-hour yoga session will be followed by “Last Buzz Cocktails” as you mingle and explore downtown’s newest hotel. But it doesn’t end there! On February 14, the Last Hotel is hosting a “Meet Cute Singles” Happy Hour on the rooftop with Valentine’s Day Specials and drinks from the Last Kitchen.

You don’t have to leave St. Louis for your Valentine’s Day getaway. Instead, you can book the perfect date night at the Riverboats by the Gateway Arch. This twilight cruise features a chef-inspired two-hour dinner, dessert and live music. Spruce up the evening with add-ons such as a bottle of wine or champagne or flowers.

These rooftops and patios around downtown are ideal for those wanting to get cozy with their dates on Valentine’s Day. Some of them even offer special Valentine’s Day dinner & dessert menus. Get your reservations soon

Too tired to go out on a Friday after a long work week? Can’t find a sitter for the kids to go to dinner? Don’t worry – Cardinals Nation at Ballpark Village will be hosting a Valentine’s Brunch on February 16. The special Valentine’s Day menu includes everything from prime rib to breakfast items to dessert – and even features bottomless mimosas and a bellini bar! Book soon and get free admission to the St. Louis Cardinals Museum.

Events & Attractions

For those wanting a bit more action during their date, Top Notch Axe Throwing offers some of the best lumberjack tool flinging in St. Louis! The Downtown location is a short walk from many great restaurants & attractions, like Laclede’s Landing and Charlie Gitto’s.

If you haven’t visited it yet, there is something magical in the air inside the brand new St. Louis Aquarium. It’s a great place to take a date and it’s close to the other amazing Union Station attractions like the St. Louis Wheel, Mini Golf or the Ropes Course. Once you’re ready to feast, head over to one of the many new restaurants at Union Station, like The Train Shed, the St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain or Landry’s Seafood.

City Museum after Dark : Tunnel of Love

A Valentine’s Day date at the City Museum will be anything but ordinary. Loyal to its to its eclectic, remarkable style, the Museum’s Tunnel of Love event will feature activities that will make you feel like a kid again. The event will have an art show, artist-drawn temporary tattoos and portraits, airbrush artists, tarot readings, and even a photo booth. Fear not, food lovers: you can also find an inspired menu by Patrice Hill and specialty cocktails to complete a fantastic evening.

Who doesn’t love a night at the theater? On Valentine’s Day, Dancing with The Stars is bringing their 2020 Live Tour to Stifel Theater! Don’t miss this evening of music, dancing & fun – get your tickets today.

Spa Day

If you prefer a night of relaxation and calm, book a spa day for yourself and your partner! Downtown spots such as Big Island Spa and Third Eye Beauty offer couples or singles massages and are sure to provide the refresher you (and your body) needs.

But Need more things to do in Downtown St. Louis? Check out our list of top winter attractions!