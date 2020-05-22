MX District in Downtown STL to Host Outdoor Dining Experience

Fridays are once again for (responsible) gathering in Downtown St. Louis! Al Fresco at the MX, an all-new outdoor dining experience, is coming to the MX District (6th St. between Locust and Washington). Everyone is invited to purchase food and drinks (including alcoholic beverages!) from their favorite Downtown restaurant, sit outside for sunset dining, and listen to live music from the National Blues Museum played throughout the night.

The street will be shut down (no cars allowed) so you can get carryout from any area restaurant and then grab a seat at one of the socially-distanced tables set up throughout the outdoor area.

What: Al Fresco at the MX, an all-new outdoor dining experience

Where: the MX District (6th St. between Locust and Washington)

When: Fridays, 4-7 p.m.

Restaurants in the area include:

Crazy Bowls and Wraps

Gringo

Pi Pizzeria

Snarf’s

Sugarfire Smokehouse

Parking options include:

Garage at 6th Street, accessible from Broadway

MX Garage, accessible from 7th Street

Never fear – tables and chairs are cleaned between each use, attendees are being encouraged to wear masks, and hand washing stations and bathrooms are being made available. See below for our full cleaning and safety procedures.

Be sure to join us starting this Friday for dinner, drinks and a great socially-distanced atmosphere in Downtown St. Louis!

Cleaning and Safety Standards:

Tabletops, backs and arms of chairs will be wiped down with 70% alcohol solution after each use

There will be 2 hand washing stations

Tables are set 10 feet apart and security will ensure that tables and chairs remain appropriately spaced

Lined trash receptacles will be easily accessible

A 4-foot ADA handicapped lane will be maintained on each side of the street, with tables set so a handicapped person in a wheelchair can safely transit and not be within 6’ of a patron sitting at a table

Bathrooms will be cleaned hourly, with high touch surfaces sanitized

Behavior Expectations: