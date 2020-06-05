Painting Downtown St. Louis

We need your help to beautify Downtown!

Many of the buildings throughout the community will be boarded up for the next few weeks until businesses are able to get crews out to make repairs. Over the weekend, we’re hoping to paint those boards with murals – spreading positivity and lifting spirits for all those in the area. If you would like to donate, we are accepting painting supplies this weekend. Opened and unopened paint is acceptable.

When: Saturday 6/6 9am-11am.

Where: Start at the Old Post Office Plaza – 800 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63101

If you have any questions, please reach out to webmaster@downtownstl.org.