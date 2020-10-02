Welcome to the home for Downtown STL, Inc.’s virtual Annual Event, Show-Me Downtown 2020. During our 30-minute video premier, Downtown STL, Inc. President & CEO, Missy Kelley, will share a year-in-review video of Downtown, share key insights of Design Downtown STL, and showcase the presentation of the 2020 John H. Poelker Levee Stone Award to Zack Boyers along with the 2020 STLMade Award to Munsok So.

*The video will premier, here, on October 15th, 2020 at 4 p.m. Mark your calendars!

History of the John H. Poelker Levee Stone Award

The Levee Stone award was first conceived by Downtown St. Louis Inc. (now Downtown STL, Inc.) Marketing Chair, Ruth K. Jacobson of FleishmanHillard, to recognize those making significant contributions to Downtown. The physical award was designed by Chip Reay, of HOK, and the original award was made of authentic stones from the St. Louis Levee. The first Levee Stone Award was granted in 1971 to James P. Hickock, CEO of First National Bank.

In 1977, John H. Poelker received the award in the last year of his term as Mayor of the City of St. Louis. In 1984, the former Mayor and Downtown resident became chairman of the campaign to pass a special Business Improvement District for Downtown. Recognizing his embodiment of the highest standards of integrity, leadership and public service, the award was renamed the John H. Poelker Levee Stone Award in 1989.

In addition to embodying the attributes of strong character, the work of award recipients has had a significant and lasting positive impact on Downtown St. Louis. The award has been given to both individuals and organizations meeting these criteria.

View Past Award Recipients

About this year’s John H. Poelker Levee Stone Award Winner: Zack Boyers

Zack Boyers, Chairman & CEO of U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, is this year’s honoree.

Through his work at the CDC, he has sourced over $1 Billion of equity to Downtown St. Louis. Including the redevelopment of Washington Ave, T-Rex, The Arcade, and so many other projects.

Zack has served in leadership roles on many Downtown boards including Downtown STL, Inc. He has been personally invested in Downtown as a resident for over 10 years. There are few stronger champions for Downtown St. Louis than Zack Boyers.

History of the STLMade Award & This Year’s Recipient

The STLMade Award debuted at the 2019 Annual Event, honoring a member of the Downtown community who had diligently worked to invest not only in herself but the organizations and people around her. LaShana Lewis, CEO of L. M. Lewis Consulting, was the ideal recipient for the inaugural STLMade Award, as she embodied its motto of start, stand out, and stay.

This year’s STLMade Award recipient is of the same caliber. Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, has continuously gone above and beyond the call of duty to invest in the Downtown community and assist its patrons.

The owner of Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, and 612North Catering + Event Space was instrumental in supporting the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with Sysco, he provided free meals to hospitality workers while collecting canned food for the St. Patrick Center. Kimchi Guys also participated in creating boxed lunches for frontline hospital workers at the height of the pandemic. We are honored to present the 2020 STLMade Award to such an inspiring individual.

Interested in the future of Downtown? View the Draft Design Downtown STL plan, here!