There’s no better time to celebrate the shops and restaurants that make Downtown St. Louis great than Small Business Saturday. As you’re planning your itinerary for Nov. 30, here are a few local gems to check out for a gift for a loved one – or a special treat for yourself!

Jewelry

You know what they say about jewelry – it always fits! If something sparkly is on your list, look no further than Vinciguerra Jewelry, a family-owned business with everything you could want in watches, jewels and pearls, or Kessler Mroz Jewelry, a full-service jeweler that’s been serving the St. Louis community since 1904.

Clothing

Looking for some new apparel to take you into the new year? Ceci Unique Gallery on Washington Ave. has “wearable art” for the lovely ladies in your life, along with unique gifts including blown glass, images and jewelry. Then walk down the street to DNA, a family-owned men’s streetwear boutique, or Fresh Image, a men’s urban wear store a couple blocks over. St. Louis’ Garment District was once a fashion capital of the world and Wash Ave was at the center of it. Today, there’s a bold vision to create an even more vibrant fashion corridor where creativity will flourish.

Home Goods

For the perfect housewarming gift or home item to spruce up your place for the holiday season, stop by Gallery Furniture and Home Accents, a boutique featuring an eclectic mix of home furnishings for every taste.

Bikes

Urban Shark on Locust St. is the perfect place to find a gift for the cycling lover your life, upgrade your commute with a brand-new bike, get your trusty bicycle repaired, or even rent a bike to get from shop to shop faster. This full-service bike shop in Downtown St. Louis sells a variety of bicycles for every level of ability and cycling style.

Comic Books

If you’re a comic book lover, or have one in your life, stop by Star Clipper, the premier comic book haven in St. Louis with a variety of uncommon gifts, zines, manga, apparel, pop culture collectibles and more.

Restaurants

Don’t forget to refuel during your shopping spree! Downtown St. Louis has incredible restaurants on every corner. To try something new, head over to The Last Kitchen & Bar in The Last Hotel, located inside the historical International Shoe Company building, or grab some coffee and a sandwich at Blondie’s Coffee, Wine and Dessert Bar.

We’re lucky to have so many unique small businesses in the Downtown St. Louis community. Thank you for supporting them, and happy shopping!