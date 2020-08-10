Staycation Ideas in Downtown St. Louis

You may have had to cancel your 2020 travel plans, but you don’t need to leave St. Louis to find new adventures! We’ve put together a guide of staycation ideas for people of all ages that combines the excitement of traveling with the possibility of re-discovering Downtown St. Louis.

Even though Downtown St. Louis attractions, hotels and restaurants have implemented superb cleaning and sanitation measures, remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing as you enjoy your staycation adventure! You can learn more about CDC guidelines by visiting their website.

Family Fun

Stay: The Last Hotel and Magnolia Hotel Downtown are the perfect spots to stay for a family staycation – they are pet-friendly as well, so you can bring your furry friend along!

Eat: For a classic burger, stop by the iconic Hi-Pointe Drive-In on Washington Avenue. This St. Louis staple offers mouthwatering burgers and original sandwiches – a hit with kids and adults alike! If you’re looking to satisfy your dessert cravings, check out Soda Fountain at Union Station and get a Freak Shake – your kid and your sweet tooth will thank you.

Play: Check out the St. Louis Aquarium, where your inner child will come out as you spot jellyfish, octopus, sharks and even Lord Stanley the Lobster. The City Museum offers an eclectic adventure that all kids and adults will love as they explore the playgrounds, tunnels and slides throughout the museum. For an educational getaway, visit the Gateway Arch Museum, where kids can explore the history of Native Americans and westward expansion through the stories of explorers, pioneers and rebels. Prefer the outdoors? Head over to the Riverfront for a St. Louis Riverfront Cruise, during which you can take in the breathtaking views while learning about the history of the Mississippi. For more ideas on family fun, check out our blog on summer activities in Downtown St. Louis.

Couple’s Getaway

Stay: With its luxury accommodations in the heart of the Downtown St. Louis entertainment district, the Four Seasons St. Louis is our recommended place to stay for a couple’s getaway. They even offer a spa experience for couples – perfect for a staycation reset!

Eat: The Four Seasons offers excellent dining, fun cocktails and breathtaking views from its restaurant Cinder House. If you’re exploring other parts of Downtown, we recommend visiting Lombardo’s Trattoria for an upscale Italian dining experience or the newly opened Clark & Bourbon, a premier steakhouse.

Play: Downtown St. Louis offers all kinds of entertainment. Thaxton Speakeasy, an underground lounge in the heart of St. Louis, features a unique dining and cocktail experience. For a movie night, make sure to visit MX Movies after grabbing dinner at one of the great dining spots on Washington Avenue. For a more playful evening, head to Union Station for a ride on the St. Louis Wheel and some mini golf!

Gals & Pals

Stay: Hotel Saint Louis offers the ideal setting for a weekend getaway with your friends. They have a rooftop pool AND a rooftop bar to take in the views while sipping cocktails.

Eat: Downtown St. Louis restaurants offer a breadth of options, but you can never go wrong with a visit to Gringo Tacos + Burgers. This modern Mexican restaurant located on Washington Avenue offers outdoor dining – perfect for sipping on a margarita! For a St. Louis-inspired menu, visit Union 30 where innovative, clever cocktails meet comfort food.

Play: While Hotel Saint Louis offers the perfect spa treatment, complete with mud wraps, facials and manicures, Downtown St. Louis also offers countless spots for drinks, games and fun. The recently opened Sports & Social at Ballpark Village features a one-of-a-kind sports bar, complete with games like Ping Pong, Foosball, Bowling and an outdoor plaza for dining. Lumiere Place Casino, just a short walk from the heart of Downtown, offers the complete gambling experience with slots, poker rooms and lavish casino gaming tables. For a late-night adventure, make sure to visit Flamingo Bowl, where the kitchen is open until 2 AM!

For more ideas, check out our other blogs and make sure to follow our social media channels as we continue to share things to do this summer in Downtown St. Louis.

If you’re not up for a staycation yet but wish to shake up your routine, grab some food or cocktails to go from our wonderful Downtown St. Louis restaurants!