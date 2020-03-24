The Gateway Resilience Fund

The Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District (CID) has donated $100,000 to the St. Louis Community Foundation, in order to assist small locally-owned businesses within the CID during this difficult time. The St. Louis Community Foundation will select and administer grants, up to $5,000, to small businesses that are within the CID boundaries, have at least 5 employees, and have been operating for 2 years.

This donation is not the sole resource for Downtown businesses during this time. For additional resources, please check the St. Louis Regional Chamber website.

To apply for the grant, click here.

If you need assistance filling out the application, please contact GRF@stlgives.org