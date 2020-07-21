Top Things to Do This Summer in Downtown St. Louis

This summer may not look like we envisioned, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less fun. From family attractions to outdoor picnics and pool-side cocktails, check out our guide to spending a socially distanced summer 2020 in Downtown St. Louis.

Even though all of our Downtown St. Louis attractions and businesses are implementing superb cleaning and sanitation measures, remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing as you enjoy your summer adventures! You can learn more about CDC guidelines by visiting their website.

FUN BY THE ARCH

The staple of the St. Louis skyline is open to visitors! Though the tram ride to the top may not be open yet, the visitor center, museum and Arch Café are ready to welcome you. The fun doesn’t stop there: head over to the Riverfront, enjoy a one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise and take in some of the best views while learning about Missouri history. Last but certainly not least, consider checking out the horse-drawn carriage rides – you can book a 30-minute or 60-minute ride and explore the Downtown area!

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Luckily, many of the attractions of our favorite Downtown St. Louis have reopened and are ideal for summer family fun!

City Museum is open and ready for climbing, exploring and playing. As attendance will be limited to ensure social distancing, make sure to book your spot in advance! If you want to enjoy City Museum while staying home, they will continue to produce City Museum on Air episodes and Art City classes to keep the kids entertained at home.

Union Station attractions are open as well, offering a day full of activities for kids and adults alike! From the St. Louis Wheel to the Rope Course to the Aquarium, these attractions are bound to fill your day with joy and laughter. Make sure to bring an empty stomach, as you can visit many of the iconic Union Station restaurants, like Soda Fountain, Train Shed or 1894 Café. Some of the attractions require booking in advance, so make sure to check out their website to plan your visit.

POOLSIDE RELAXATION

If you want to soak up the sun, visit a rooftop pool at one of the staple Downtown hotels! The Last Hotel is offering day passes to its rooftop pool with stunning views of St. Louis. Guests can sip on cocktails and snack on fresh bites, all while relaxing poolside. The Four Seasons’ rooftop pool is also open, where guests can grab drinks from Cinder House and enjoy al-fresco dining. If you’re looking to kick your visit up a notch, consider scheduling a spa treatment or booking the newly inaugurated Topgolf Swing Suite for both golf aficionados and beginners.

ENJOY THE OUTDOORS

For those looking to leave their house but are not quite ready to step into indoor spaces, the Downtown area has a number of outdoor spaces to enjoy the summer weather. Stroll through Citygarden, the Gateway Arch National Park grounds or the Riverfront and take in the fresh air. You can even turn it into a picnic by ordering carryout and cocktails from a local restaurant! Check out our blogs on restaurants that offer carryout and cocktails to go.

—-

For more ideas, check out our other blogs and make sure to follow our social media channels as we continue to share things to do this summer in Downtown St. Louis.

Photo by The Last Hotel.