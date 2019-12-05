Top Things to Do During the Winter in Downtown St. Louis

Don’t let the season keep you cooped up at home – there are plenty of things to do during the winter in Downtown St. Louis. We’ve taken the liberty of listing some of the hottest attractions to visit as the cold weather sets in. From time-honored traditions to brand-new experiences, there’s something for everyone in Downtown this time of year.

https://www.thaxtonspeakeasy.com

Psst! You didn’t hear this from us, but word on the street is there’s a swingin’ joint by the name of Thaxton in Downtown Saint Louie. They can get you, er, certain refreshments, provided you know the password. This speakeasy is underground in more ways than one, but the lucky folks who find their way through its alleyway entrance are in for a treat. We warn you though – any undercover coppers who think they can sneak in will be Prohibited.

The Polar Express (Nov. 29 – Dec. 30)

https://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of taking a magical train ride to the North Pole, your holiday wish has come true. The Polar Express sets out from Union Station for a 45-minute adventure full of songs and spectacles. Keep an eye out for Santa Claus and his team of reindeer. All aboard!

The Selfie Room’s Winter Rooms

https://theselfieroom.com

Whether you’re looking to show off some festive pics for your social media followers or just add some fond memories to your holiday highlight reel, the Selfie Room has you covered. Grab your friends and snap some seasonal photos in the Selfie Room’s all-new winter sets.

‘Up On The Rooftop’ Holiday Pop-Up Bar at Three Sixty (Dec. 1-Dec. 31)

https://www.360-stl.com/events/

Three Sixty will debut its ‘Up on the rooftop’ pop-up cocktail experience on Dec. 1. Step into the 360 snow globe creation 400-feet over the St. Louis skyline with great views of the glowing Gateway Arch and downtown lights at the top of the Hilton at the Ballpark! Reservations are not required and there is no cover charge before 10 p.m. You’ll find festive cocktails such as “Tickle Fight” in a Buddy the Elf mug and “Office Christmas Party” in a Santa solo cup!

12 Bars of Charity (Dec. 21)

https://12barsofcharity.com/st-louis/

Forget the partridge in a pear tree. What your true love really wants is to go on a pub crawl for a good cause! 12 Bars of Charity represents the best things about the holiday season – the gift of giving and good times with friends. Sign up to receive a team sweatshirt, shuttle pass, and drink specials for the evening; most importantly, your purchase will help support local charities. You’ll stop by many bars in Downtown along the way, including Lucas Park, Paddy Os, Fox Sports Live!, Union 30, Budweiser Brewhouse, Rosalita’s, Over Under, Flannery’s, PBR, Wheelhouse, Tin Roof, Start Bar, Cardinals Nation and Form Skybar!

And if you see any of our favorite bartenders while out and about, be sure to request a signature cocktail. You can thank us later.

Winterfest (Friday – Sunday, Nov. 23 – Jan. 26)

https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

Nestled within Kiener Plaza, Winterfest offers a stunning view of the Arch amid a host of holiday activities. When you decide to take a break from carving figure eights in the ice (or slowly skating along the outer edges of the rink), explore the Winter Market shopping district and the all-new Igloo Village. You can reserve your personal, upscale warming tent that includes cozy blankets and table service from Sugarfire!

Start Bar

https://startbarstl.com

For anyone who’s ever grappled with the decision to go out for drinks or stay home and play video games, Start Bar offers the best of both worlds. Downtown’s very own barcade is home to an array of classic cabinets, pinball tables, skeeball lanes and new games. Grab a round of drinks and play a round of Donkey Kong in this modern reimagining of the classic arcade experience.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station (10am – 10pm, Daily)

https://www.thestlouiswheel.com/

If you’ve been anywhere near Downtown in the past few months, chances are you’ve seen the 200-foot tall Ferris wheel gracing the skies above Union Station. Believe it or not, now is the perfect time to experience its awe-inspiring view! Each of the Wheel’s 42 gondolas are climate-controlled, so even the chilliest of winter nights shouldn’t deter you from taking a ride. And if you have yet to visit St. Louis’ latest attraction after dark, you’re missing out on a fantastic light display!

PJs and Pancakes with Santa Claus (Saturdays Nov. 23 – Dec. 14)

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/pjs-and-pancakes-cruise-with-santa-clause/2019-11-23/

If trains aren’t your thing, perhaps you’d prefer to meet the North Pole’s biggest celebrity aboard a riverboat cruise. Sport your favorite pajamas and bring a Santa-sized appetite to PJs and Pancakes with Santa Claus. A delicious breakfast buffet accompanies unforgettable fun on this holiday journey along the Mighty Mississippi.

NYE Live! (Dec. 31)

https://www.stlballparkvillage.com/events/20191231-nye-live-new-years-eve-st-louis-2020

Send the decade out with a bang at Ballpark Village’s NYE Live! event. This countdown celebration features the region’s best DJs along with the Pop 2000 tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NYSNC, with performances by O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO’s Brad Fischetti. Grab your noisemakers and prepare to party!

Escape the Room St. Louis

https://escapetheroom.com/st-louis/

Looking for an excuse to escape your house? Try Escape the Room! Perfectly suited for larger groups, St. Louis’ #1 escape room experience challenges you and your friends to solve puzzles, uncover secrets and work together to unlock the exit. You can choose from four unique rooms, each with its own theme and storyline. You better think fast. The clock’s ticking.

Flamingo Bowl

http://flamingobowl.com

Some call bowling a sport; others claim it’s just a game. Whichever side of the debate you support, you can’t deny bowling’s year-round appeal. Score some strikes during your spare time at Flamingo Bowl. Downtown’s most popular lanes are open late so you can enjoy delicious food and signature drinks alongside some friendly competition. It’s never too cold to play a few frames.

NHL All-Star Game/Weekend

https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/all-star-game

The biggest and brightest stars in the NHL will converge on St. Louis for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend from Jan. 24-26 at Enterprise Center! Look for great events and experiences to participate in all weekend long as St. Louis Union Station will be transformed into a 150,000 square foot interactive hockey experience. There will be more information on events as the date draws nearer. Let’s Go Blues!

You don’t need to wait for a holiday to experience incredible moments this season. There’s plenty of fun to go around, so don’t miss out on these wonderful winter activities! To find even more things to do, visit our event calendar.

We hope to see you Downtown!