Continue St. Louis’ winter tradition Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in Kiener Plaza! Winterfest will run longer this year, November 23, 2019 through January 26, 2020, to celebrate the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Winterfest Ice Rink Hours:

Fridays: 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: Noon – 8 p.m.

Monday, December 23 – Wednesday, January 1: open everyday Noon – 8 p.m.

Admission is free to this outdoor event. Skate rentals are available for adults ($12) and children ($7), with children receiving free rentals on Fridays, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues!

Be sure to check the Winterfest schedule for more details on special events, including the new Igloo Village and Winter Market!