Your Downtown St. Louis Itinerary for NHL All-Star Game Weekend

Photo captured by Adam Huber

The day we’ve been waiting for is nearly here! The NHL All-Star Game is Saturday, Jan. 25, but there are events from Thursday-Sunday so everyone has the chance to join in on the fun in Downtown St. Louis.

While you’re Downtown rooting on your favorite players, check out these nearby hotspots for food, drinks and fun.

SPORTS BARS

The options are endless for places to grab a drink before, after or even during the game. With its 40-foot TV and two-story entertainment plaza, FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village is the place to be for all things sports. We also love the local beers at Brewhouse Historical Sports Bar, and the Irish fare at Maggie O’Brien’s Pub. Bonus: Though it’s a short walk from The Enterprise Center, it offers shuttle service to and from the stadium!

BREAKFAST SPOTS

If you’re Downtown for the whole weekend, you won’t want to miss the most important meal of the day. Head over to Rooster for a taste of their signature crepes and award-winning Bloody Marys. If a craving for pancakes hits you after a late night, there’s no better place than Chris’ at the Docket – they serve breakfast all day! We’d be remiss not to include Kaldi’s Citygarden – a favorite local coffee shop with breakfast options and pastries ready for you to get on the go.

LUNCH & DINNER

For lunch or dinner, we love Schlafly Tap Room. One of the country’s original craft breweries, the Tap Room brews a select 2,000 barrels per year – not to mention their great food and rustic charm. Broadway Oyster Bar is another St. Louis-favorite for Cajun food and live music. And, if you’re looking for an authentic St. Louis Italian experience, look no further than Charlie Gitto’s – said to be the inventor of toasted ravioli and go-to dining spot for many of sport’s greatest heroes.

FUN & GAMES

Looking for a break from all the great food and drink? Head over to Winterfest at Kiener Plaza and enjoy its outdoor ice skating, igloo village and winter market with your family. St. Louis Union Station, home of the NHL Fan Fair happening all weekend, also houses The St. Louis Wheel, Mirror Maze, Ropes Course and The St. Louis Aquarium, the newest addition to Union Station opened just a month ago.

And, if you’re curious where St. Louis’ Stanley Cup Champions got their name, check out the National Blues Museum (read: the music, not the hockey team) – the only U.S. museum dedicated exclusively to preserving and honoring the story of the Blues and its impact on American culture.

Enjoy your time Downtown. We hope it brings lots of fun, food, drink… and a win for the Central Division (we’re biased!).

For more ideas for things to do, check our list of the top attractions and events happening Downtown this winter.